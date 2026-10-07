Russian regulator says no epidemic risks after death of plague institute worker 

​Russia's health ​watchdog said on ‌Wednesday that ​there were no epidemic risks to ‌the population of the east Siberian Irkutsk region in the wake of ‌the death of a plague institute ‌worker. Regulator Rospotrebnadzor said it had sent information on the situation in Irkutsk to ⁠the ​World ⁠Health Organization and that medical monitoring of ⁠the worker's contacts and laboratory tests had ​found no signs of infection ⁠or dangerous pathogens.

"Preventive and anti-epidemic measures ⁠have ​been organised in full, and there are no epidemic risks ⁠for the population of Irkutsk or Irkutsk ⁠region," ⁠it said in a statement.