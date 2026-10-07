Russian regulator says no epidemic risks after death of plague institute worker
Russia's health watchdog said on Wednesday that there were no epidemic risks to the population of the east Siberian Irkutsk region in the wake of the death of a plague institute worker. Regulator Rospotrebnadzor said it had sent information on the situation in Irkutsk to the World Health Organization and that medical monitoring of the worker's contacts and laboratory tests had found no signs of infection or dangerous pathogens.
"Preventive and anti-epidemic measures have been organised in full, and there are no epidemic risks for the population of Irkutsk or Irkutsk region," it said in a statement.