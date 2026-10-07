Seven injured in Polish school knife attack, police say

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 15:51 IST
Seven injured in Polish school knife attack, police say

‌Seven people ​were injured in a knife attack at ‌a Polish school, police said on Wednesday, adding that the attacker had been detained.

The ‌mayor of Ostroleka, the town ‌where the incident happened, confirmed that an attack had taken place and that several people ⁠were ​injured. "The most ⁠important information is that the situation has been ⁠brought under control," mayor Pawel Niewiadomski ​said in a statement.

Private broadcaster RMF FM ⁠reported that the attacker was a 19-year-old ⁠student ​of the school and that there were two serious injuries among ⁠the wounded According to RMF most victims were ⁠students, ⁠although one teacher was also wounded.

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