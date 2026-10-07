Germany blocks sale of logistics company to China's Cosco

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 16:42 IST
Germany blocks sale of logistics company to China's Cosco

The German government ​has blocked the sale of ‌logistics firm ​Zippel to Chinese state-owned shipping group Cosco over security concerns, the economy ministry said ‌on Wednesday.

"The acquisition would have deepened dependencies and jeopardised the resilience of Germany's and the EU's supply chains," the ministry said in a ‌statement. European governments are increasingly wary of Chinese state-owned companies' investments ‌in logistics and transport infrastructure, which they fear could provide access to sensitive supply chain information and create dependencies.

Germany's antitrust authority cleared the Zippel deal ⁠in February, noting ​national security ⁠considerations fell outside its scope. Cosco aimed to buy an 80% stake in Zippel, ⁠which specialises in transporting containers between seaports and inland destinations.

"We would have preferred ​a different outcome and continue to consider our business decision ⁠the right one," Zippel CEO Axel Plass said in a statement, adding that ⁠day-to-day ​operations will continue as before. Cosco, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment, already has a minority stake ⁠in a Hamburg port-based container terminal after the previous German government gave ⁠the green ⁠light in 2023 despite strong disagreement within the coalition.

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