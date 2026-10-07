More than 200,000 people displaced since fighting in Yemen began, says UN agency

​More ​than 200,000 ‌people have been ​displaced from their homes ‌since fighting in Yemen began in recent weeks, according to data ‌released on Wednesday by ‌the United Nations' International Organization for Migration.

IOM described the crisis ⁠sparked ​by ⁠renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthi ⁠group and Saudi-backed government forces in ​Yemen as alarming, with displacement ⁠figures surging from 76,000 in ⁠mid-September ​to more than 200,000 as of Wednesday - nearly ⁠all of whom fled since ⁠fighting ⁠began in early September.