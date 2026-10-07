More than 200,000 people displaced since fighting in Yemen began, says UN agency
More than 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes since fighting in Yemen began in recent weeks, according to data released on Wednesday by the United Nations' International Organization for Migration.
IOM described the crisis sparked by renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen as alarming, with displacement figures surging from 76,000 in mid-September to more than 200,000 as of Wednesday - nearly all of whom fled since fighting began in early September.