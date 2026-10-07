Soccer-Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta extends contract until 2030

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 16:59 IST
Soccer-Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta extends contract until 2030

​Arsenal manager Mikel ​Arteta, who last ‌season guided ​the club to their first Premier League title in 22 ‌years, has signed a new contract until June 2030, the English side announced on Wednesday.

Arteta, who took ‌charge at Arsenal in 2019 in his ‌first full-time managerial appointment, has led a turnaround that put the club back in the Champions League fold after ⁠a ​six-year absence. The ⁠former Arsenal player also won the FA Cup in ⁠his first season as the club's manager.

“It's a privilege ​to commit my future to the club and ⁠to continue to work with exceptional people who want ⁠the ​best for Arsenal," Spaniard Arteta said in a statement. "This club is unique, its character ⁠and the way it makes you feel, and I ⁠have a ⁠great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue."

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