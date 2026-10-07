US "ideas" on Iran's nuclear work are at odds with Tehran's demands, senior Iranian official tells Reuters

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 17:25 IST
US "ideas" on Iran's nuclear work are at odds with Tehran's demands, senior Iranian official tells Reuters

Washington's "requests and ideas" ​about Iran's nuclear ​programme are ‌at odds ​with Tehran's demands, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on ‌Wednesday when asked about US Vice President JD Vance's comment that Tehran must cut enrichment to end the ‌war with Washington. "Vance's comments are Washington's ideas ‌and requests (...) Americans are free to make requests and have ideas, but they are at odds with Iran's demands," ⁠the ​senior Iranian ⁠official, who is directly involved in indirect negotiations with the ⁠United States, said.

The official added that no negotiations had ​taken place with the US about Iran's nuclear ⁠programme and that Washington must first meet Tehran's conditions before ⁠nuclear ​talks can start. The official said US recognition of Iran's right to nuclear enrichment ⁠is Tehran's red line, which "it will not show flexibility on ⁠in ⁠any way. However, he added that details of enrichment can be discussed later. ”

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