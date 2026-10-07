Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened lower on ​Wednesday as Treasury ‌yields and oil prices rose again, keeping investors cautious as ‌they awaited the minutes ‌of the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average ​fell ⁠325.06 points, or 0.63%, at the ⁠open to 51,196.22. The ​S&P 500 fell 32.60 points, ⁠or 0.42%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,786.33, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 155.83 ⁠points, or 0.56%, to 27,444.06 ⁠at ⁠the opening bell.