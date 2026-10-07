“Aaj tak paise nahin mile…”: Shehzad Khan opens up about his unpaid dues for ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’

Actor Shehzad Khan, son of late veteran actor Ajit, rose to fame with his memorable roles in the Bollywood film Andaz Apna Apna and the popular Hindi TV show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. While audiences loved his performances in both projects, Shehzad has claimed that his payment for 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' remains unpaid. Recalling his stint on 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', Shehzad revealed, "Uske paise aaj tak nahin mile...jin jin ke paise nahin mile na maine dekha woh project super hit hua hai...jisne aapko paise dediye aap usko zyada yaad nahin rakhte lekin jisne aapko chot di hai jisne aapko paise nahin diye woh aapko marte dam tak yaad rahega. "

He further claimed that he did not receive payment for Andaz Apna Apna either, quipping that his staff members ended up earning more than he did from the film. "Uske (Andaz Apna Apna) bhi paise nahi mile. Staff ne mujhse zyada kamaya Andaz mein. Last mein main apne staff se hi kehta tha, ‘Tu 100 de, 200 de,’ kyunki woh per day pe the aur hum contract pe. Humein jo signing amount mein mil gaya, bas wahi tha. Phir Vinay ji (producer Vinay Kumar Sinha) ek family ki tarah ho gaye. Do outdoor shoots mein toh le gaye... Ooty ghumke aaye aur scene hua bhi nahi," Shehzad recalled.

Shehzad essayed the role of Bhalla in 'Andaz Apna Apna'. Over the years, 'Andaz Apna Apna' has evolved into one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved comedies, with its dialogues and characters continuing to enjoy a dedicated fan following. The film featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles as Amar and Prem, respectively. Despite its modest theatrical run at the time of release, the film found a new life over the years, with its quirky characters, comic timing, and memorable dialogues becoming deeply embedded in popular culture. (ANI)