​Spanish Grand Prix organisers are planning to make ​changes to the Madring after complaints about ‌the ​absence of overtaking and on-track thrills at this year's debut event, a spokeswoman for Formula One's newest circuit said on Wednesday. The grand prix hype ultimately turned into a procession ‌that even some drivers said had risked sending them to sleep, despite the banked 'La Monumental' curve promising to deliver as a standout feature, after earlier fears of crashes and safety cars.

Discussing the event at the Leaders Week London sports business conference at ‌Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium, Nira Juanco recognised there was work to do. "The complaints about the lack of action on track, ‌that's something we're working on," she said.

"It's not a difficult thing to change, because it's just a small modification in certain corners, but as you know it's not in our hands. We need FIA approval, but we are working on it." Juanco said some pedestrian bridges would have to be ⁠moved after ​problems with visibility for some ⁠spectators sitting in certain grandstands. There were also gripes about the amount of time spent queuing for food and beverages in the fan zone.

McLaren's reigning ⁠world champion Lando Norris, who lost a likely win after an early virtual safety car period, said after the race that the ​circuit needed to "get rid of" turns 18 and 19 and have more of a straight into the hairpin to ⁠allow overtaking. "I’m excited to come back here next year if they can make these changes because I think it’s a track that is good fun ⁠to ​drive and it can be a great racetrack. To me, it’s not a great racetrack," he added.

Juanco felt the situation had been exacerbated by an excess of caution by teams and drivers after a spate of crashes in junior ⁠series races, both in testing and early in the race weekend, that triggered red flags and safety cars. There were also concerns ⁠about energy management with the ⁠new crop of hybrid cars, with engine tweaks already approved for next year.

"Finally, we had nothing, just a virtual safety car. And so I think we can improve the show ‌on track next ‌year where we are working on it," she said.