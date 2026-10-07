France summons Iran ambassador over disinformation campaign on student protests

​France summoned ​Iran's ambassador on ‌Wednesday over ​what foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux ‌described as an Iranian disinformation campaign targeting France's secondary school student protest movement. The ‌envoy was told of the "absolutely ‌unacceptable" nature of false content disseminated online by official Iranian foreign ministry accounts, ⁠Confavreux ​said ⁠in a statement, adding that Tehran's October ⁠6 summons of the French ambassador ​was baseless.

"These undignified provocations must cease," ⁠he said. Iran on Tuesday summoned France's ⁠envoy ​in Tehran over the ongoing student protests, accusing Paris ⁠of the "violent treatment" of demonstrators and of ⁠extensive ⁠human rights violations, according to Iranian state media.