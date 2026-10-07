Cricket-Australia women, ACA seek more summer home games during peak periods

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 21:33 IST
Cricket-Australia women, ACA seek more summer home games during peak periods

Leading women cricketers and the ​Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) have called ​on Cricket Australia (CA) to ‌schedule more ​matches during the peak summer months, arguing the current calendar is limiting the team's ‌growth. Australia begin their home season with three one-day internationals against Bangladesh in Brisbane before a three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand in Sydney, ‌all before the end of October.

The world's top-ranked ODI and T20 ‌side will not play another home series until New Zealand's ODI tour in March. Under the current ICC calendar, there will be no Women's Big Bash ⁠League ​or women's internationals ⁠during Australian school holidays for at least the next three years. "The scheduling of the ⁠2026-27 home summer in not playing any matches in Australia between 23 ​October to 5 March is disappointing, concerning and a missed ⁠opportunity to continue to build on the growth of the women's game in Australia," ⁠ACA ​head of women's cricket Holly Ferling said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our team at the ACA have been progressing a ⁠piece of work on a Women's Vision Plan, furthering our enduring commitment ⁠to continue ⁠to build, grow and develop the women's game in Australia." Australia's most-capped player Ellyse Perry expressed similar concerns last ‌month.

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