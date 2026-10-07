US ​President Donald Trump on ‌Wednesday said ​he would immediately fire his advisers Chris LaCivita and James Blair "if ‌there's a conflict," following a New York Times report that the two political operatives visited the Bosnian territory of Republika ‌Srpska.

The New York Times on Tuesday reported ‌that LaCivita and Blair had visited the territory in Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of elections there on Sunday. Trump had tapped the ⁠pair ​to lead campaign ⁠operations ahead of the November 3 US midterm election. Trump in ⁠his post said the two advisers "do not work for me, ​other than as outside consultants," adding: "They are allowed to ⁠do work for others, just like all consultants in Washington, D.C. ⁠I ​do not have any idea who else they work for but will, on reflection, ask them ⁠and, if there’s a conflict, I will terminate them, immediately!"

The United ⁠States, ⁠Russia and the European Union have been vying for influence over Bosnia.