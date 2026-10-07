Trump says he'll fire advisers LaCivita, Blair 'if there's a conflict'

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 21:57 IST
Trump says he'll fire advisers LaCivita, Blair 'if there's a conflict'

US ​President Donald Trump on ‌Wednesday said ​he would immediately fire his advisers Chris LaCivita and James Blair "if ‌there's a conflict," following a New York Times report that the two political operatives visited the Bosnian territory of Republika ‌Srpska.

The New York Times on Tuesday reported ‌that LaCivita and Blair had visited the territory in Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of elections there on Sunday. Trump had tapped the ⁠pair ​to lead campaign ⁠operations ahead of the November 3 US midterm election. Trump in ⁠his post said the two advisers "do not work for me, ​other than as outside consultants," adding: "They are allowed to ⁠do work for others, just like all consultants in Washington, D.C. ⁠I ​do not have any idea who else they work for but will, on reflection, ask them ⁠and, if there’s a conflict, I will terminate them, immediately!"

The United ⁠States, ⁠Russia and the European Union have been vying for influence over Bosnia.

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
3
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
4
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

High Emissions Could Push Extreme Drought Into a Far More Dangerous Global Phase

Beyond Bigger Budgets: Why Public Spending Alone Cannot Deliver Human Development

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026