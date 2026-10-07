"Targeting of seafarers must end": India reacts after Black Sea vessel strikes leave national sailor injured

India issued a stern condemnation of a series of hostile strikes on commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea, demanding an immediate halt to targeted maritime violence that directly endangers civilian infrastructure and international seafarers. In a formal statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi detailed recent attacks involving three targeted merchant ships, the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan, the Palau-flagged Able, and the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio, which together put dozens of Indian crew members in severe peril.

Highlighting the rescue operations underway, the ministry confirmed that seven Indian nationals were among the 18 crew members on board the Palau-flagged vessel Able when it came under attack. While one Indian sailor sustained injuries, all crew members were safely evacuated with local assistance. "We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels, Togo - flagged Alfa Watan, Palau - flagged Able, and Liberia - flagged Aframax Rio in the Black Sea," the MEA stated. "Of the total crew of 18 on ship Able, 7 are Indian nationals. One of the Indian nationals has been injured. With the assistance of Bulgarian authorities, the crew members have been evacuated and stationed in the city of Varna in Bulgaria. The injured crew member is receiving requisite medical treatment. We thank the Bulgarian authorities for their valuable support."

The ministry further confirmed the safe rescue of all 23 Indian crew members who were aboard the Liberia-flagged Aframax Rio following a separate strike on the tanker. However, the fate of the crew aboard the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan remains uncertain, with Indian authorities actively monitoring updates. "All 23 crew onboard the vessel Aframax Rio are Indian nationals, and they have been rescued. We await to hear about the crew on the vessel Alfa Watan," the ministry added.

Underscoring the broader security risks posed to international maritime transit, New Delhi reiterated its firm demand for an immediate cessation of hostilities across vital trade routes. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping remain a cause of deep concern for India," the MEA stated, calling for urgent restraint. "We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interest of peace and stability. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must end."

Earlier in the day, while addressing a bi-weekly press conference, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined an alarming surge in maritime safety threats, detailing four separate incidents involving merchant vessels operating in the region over 48 hours. Highlighting the immediate peril faced by merchant crews, Jaiswal noted that three Indian nationals were on board the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov when it was struck, though they were safely rescued, while one injured person is receiving treatment.

"We have seen a string of attacks in the Black Sea region in the last one or two days. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community. First, the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov came under attack while it was plying in the Black Sea. There were three Indian nationals on board. All of them are safe, but one of them got injured and he's receiving medical treatment," Jaiswal stated. He said that the situation remained equally critical for other merchant vessels: the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan came under attack with the fate of its crew still unaccounted for, while the Palau-flagged MV ABLE was targeted by a drone strike.The Spokesperson further highlighted the rescue of an all-Indian crew following a strike on a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, Aframax Rio, where all 23 Indian seafarers on board were safely evacuated.

"The second ship that came under attack was Alfa Watan. This is a Togo-flagged ship. It came under attack yesterday and the fate of its crew is unknown at this point. Another vessel, the Palau-flagged MV ABLE, came under a drone attack, but fortunately all 18 crew members, which includes seven Indian nationals, have been rescued. One Indian has been injured and is receiving medical assistance and supervision... The fourth ship, as I said earlier, came under attack. This is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, Aframax Rio. All the crew members are Indian nationals—all 23 crew members on board this particular ship were Indian nationals—and all of them have been rescued," he added. Expanding on India's broader diplomatic efforts to address the root cause of regional volatility, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasised New Delhi's ongoing communication channels with both Moscow and Kyiv.

Commercial maritime traffic across the Black Sea has faced escalating assaults since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, with both governments repeatedly targeting ships and marine infrastructure. (ANI)