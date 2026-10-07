Taiwan's US envoy says ties robust after Trump-Xi summit

Taiwan's ‌de ​facto ambassador to Washington said on Wednesday that ties with the United States remained robust after last month's summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while stressing the importance of timely delivery of US defense equipment. Trump has ‌held back approval of a new package of arms sales to Taipei worth $14 billion in order to maintain warm relations and a fragile trade truce with Xi, having approved an $11 billion arms package in December.

Taipei's Washington envoy Alexander Yui told a symposium Washington had made clear there has been no change in its position toward Taiwan ‌and added: "I can say quite confidently that US-Taiwan relations remain robust." He said the most effective way to maintain peace was through strength and to "ensure that aggression ‌can never be regarded as an easy or an inexpensive option."

"For deterrence to be credible, our own investment must also be matched by timely delivery, effective training, and the ability to translate these investments into real deterrence capabilities," he said. Trump said after meeting Xi in Beijing in May he was holding up the $14 billion package and described it as a "very good negotiating chip." China, which views ⁠Taiwan as ​its own territory, has repeatedly called for ⁠the arms sales to end.

While the US, like most countries, has no official relations with democratically governed Taiwan, US law requires Washington to provide the island with the means to defend itself. Yui ⁠said the recent arrival in Taiwan of the first two new F-16 fighter jets was a welcome example of steady progress with the US to strengthen Taiwan's self-defense, and added: "As ​we move forward, US-Taiwan cooperation will remain central to these efforts."

Reuters reported this month that US officials believe a Chinese invasion of Taiwan before 2028 ⁠is increasingly unlikely despite Xi's instructions for his military to be ready by 2027 to take the island by force, if needed. Yui, who spoke as both Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung and former President ⁠Tsai ​Ing-wen were visiting the US, said Taiwan's preparedness was not built around any single date.

"There's been different opinions about maybe 2027, maybe 2028, or beyond," he said. "But our responsibility is the same: to make Taiwan stronger, more resilient, and harder to be coerced by the adversary." TRUE PARTNERS

Addressing the same event by video link, ⁠Lin said Taiwan and the US had become "truly symbiotic" partners, citing cooperation on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and supply-chain security. He highlighted investments by Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC in Arizona, where ⁠he inaugurated a new Taipei representative office ⁠this week, saying it showed how economic ties created shared interests and long-term trust.

Taiwan is the world's leading manufacturer of cutting-edge computer chips and TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has invested tens of billions of dollars in facilities in Phoenix. ‌The projects have received ‌significant US subsidies as Washington seeks to revive domestic semiconductor manufacturing.