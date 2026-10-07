Trump says Federal Reserve Board would like to see the country do badly

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 23:21 IST
Trump says Federal Reserve Board would like to see the country do badly

‌US President ​Donald ‌Trump, asked by a ‌reporter ‌on Wednesday ⁠about ​mortgage ⁠rates, said the Federal ⁠Reserve ​Board "would like to ⁠see ⁠the ​country do ⁠badly".

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