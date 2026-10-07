Trump says Federal Reserve Board would like to see the country do badly
US President Donald Trump, asked by a reporter on Wednesday about mortgage rates, said the Federal Reserve Board "would like to see the country do badly".
US President Donald Trump, asked by a reporter on Wednesday about mortgage rates, said the Federal Reserve Board "would like to see the country do badly".
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