Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, round ​17 of the championship: Lap distance: 4.927km. Total distance: 305.337km (62 laps)

2025 pole position: ​George Russell (Britain) Mercedes one minute 29.158 seconds 2025 winner: ‌Russell

Race ​lap record: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Ferrari 1:33.808 (2025) Start time: 1200 GMT (2000 local)

SINGAPORE Singapore hosts the sixth and last sprint race of the season on Saturday, with only one practice session on Friday. It is the first time a sprint has been ‌held at the circuit.

Sunday's night race is one of the season's most demanding physical challenges. Drivers can lose several kilos of weight during the race through sweating in the heat and humidity. The grand prix will be the 17th in Singapore since the first in 2008.

Six active drivers have won -- Fernando Alonso (2008, 2010), Hamilton (2009, 2014, ‌2017, 2018), Sergio Perez (2022), Carlos Sainz (2023), Lando Norris (2024) and Russell (2025). Mercedes have won five times, Red Bull and Ferrari four each.

Hamilton has been on pole four ‌times. The race has been won from pole position 11 times. The lowest winning grid position is 15th for Alonso in a now-notorious 2008 race in which Brazilian teammate Nelson Piquet crashed his Renault deliberately on team orders.

The 2024 race, with only two retirements, was a rarity for Singapore with no safety car deployment. The safety car deployment probability is around 80%. There are 19 ⁠corners, making ​the track one of the twistiest along ⁠with Monaco. A one-stop strategy is the most likely.

CHAMPIONSHIP Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads teammate Russell by 84 points.

Ferrari's Hamilton is third and 106 points off the pace while teammate Charles Leclerc is fourth ⁠and 129 behind Antonelli. Mercedes are 151 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

RACE WINS Six drivers have won races this season.

Antonelli has won eight, including five in a row ​early on. Russell has won three, Norris two, Hamilton, Leclerc and Verstappen one apiece. Antonelli won in China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Belgium, Italy ⁠and Spain, Russell in Australia, Austria and Azerbaijan. Norris won in Hungary and the Netherlands, Hamilton took his first win since 2024 with victory in Barcelona and Leclerc won in Britain. Verstappen won ⁠the ​Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

Mercedes have won 11 of 16 races. Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 396 starts and with three teams. Verstappen has won 72 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (91).

POLE POSITION Mercedes have been on pole in all but five grands ⁠prix this season — Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona, Austria and Azerbaijan, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Monaco, Britain and Belgium. Norris was on pole in ⁠Hungary, the Netherlands and Spain. Alpine's Pierre ⁠Gasly took pole in Italy and Verstappen in Malaysia.

Hamilton has had a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023. MILESTONE

Verstappen is starting his 250th grand prix this weekend. Verstappen's win in Malaysia ensured the Dutch driver has ‌won at least once ‌in every season since he joined the Red Bull Racing team in 2016.