EPA says will soon act to rescind Biden policy targeting methane leaks
The US Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday said it is days away from proposing to rescind a Biden-era policy that sought to rein in large leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil and gas operations.
"Americans must be able to afford to heat their homes in the winter and fill up their car and drive to work. They can’t do that when the people producing the energy are weighed down by unnecessary burdens," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement.