EPA says will soon act to rescind Biden policy targeting methane leaks

The ​US ​Environmental Protection ‌Agency on Wednesday ​said it is days away ‌from proposing to rescind a Biden-era policy that sought to ‌rein in large leaks ‌of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil and gas operations.

"Americans ⁠must ​be ⁠able to afford to heat their ⁠homes in the winter and ​fill up their car and ⁠drive to work. They can’t ⁠do that ​when the people producing the energy are ⁠weighed down by unnecessary burdens," EPA ⁠Administrator ⁠Lee Zeldin said in a statement.