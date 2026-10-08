CDC sees low plague risk, monitors Siberia arrivals after worker death, director says

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Erica Schwartz said on Wednesday ‌the risk to the US from an ‌unconfirmed pneumonic plague case in Siberia is extremely low, but the agency is prepared to monitor ⁠and screen ​travelers.

"We are ⁠working with Department of Homeland Security, working (with) Department of ⁠State, Department of War, and other agencies within ​the government to make sure that ⁠we know exactly if anyone from that area comes ⁠into ​the United States," Schwartz said at Wall Street Journal's The Future of ⁠Health event in Washington. There are about 200 individuals that ⁠come ⁠into the United States from Siberia, an HHS spokesman said.