Shell, Chevron cut Gulf of Mexico output as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 05:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 05:54 IST
Shell, Chevron cut Gulf of Mexico output as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Shell and Chevron said ​on Wednesday they ​were curtailing offshore ‌operations in the ​Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaias approached the region. Shell said ‌it was evacuating all personnel and shutting in production at its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Vito and Appomattox assets. ‌The company added that it had already moved non-essential ‌personnel from its Stones asset.

Separately, Chevron said it had initiated shut-in procedures for production at four Chevron-operated Gulf of ⁠Mexico facilities ​in preparation ⁠for the storm. The US oil major added that some ⁠additional personnel were being transported onshore, while production at its ​other five Gulf of America, referring to the Gulf ⁠of Mexico, facilities remained at normal levels.

Tropical Storm Isaias formed ⁠in ​the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before slamming ⁠into the southern US coast early on Saturday, bringing heavy ⁠rains, ⁠storm surges, and possible tornadoes across several states, the National Hurricane Center said.

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