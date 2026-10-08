Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Mike Flanagan reimagines 'Carrie' for new generation facing cyberbullying, active shooter drills

"Carrie" returns this week in a new eight-part adaptation from horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, reimagining author Stephen King's classic story for ​a modern audience through social media, cyberbullying and active shooter drills. Speaking to Reuters, Flanagan said he never expected to revisit "Carrie," but his perspective shifted as his ​son was getting ready to enter high school.

Disney lawyer says US seeks to censor, control ABC broadcasts

A lawyer ‌for Walt ​Disney urged a US judge on Tuesday to block the Federal Communications Commission's early review of licenses for its eight company-owned ABC TV stations, saying President Donald Trump's administration is seeking to censor and punish the company for airing content it does not like. The company's lawsuit, filed in August, poses a key test for the free speech rights of broadcasters under the US Constitution's First Amendment versus the Trump administration's efforts to reshape the media landscape.

Jeffrey Archer, UK novelist and scandal-plagued politician, dies on eve of final ‌book

Jeffrey Archer, the bestselling British novelist and former politician who was jailed for lying in a high-profile libel case, died aged 86 on Monday, just one day before his final novel "Adam and Eve" was due to be published. The confidant of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher lived a life that swung from the heights of luxury and fame to the lows of a two-year stint in prison for perjury over paying a woman for sex.

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Actor Andrew Scott says the biographical drama "Elsinore", which opened the 2026 London Film Festival on Wednesday, is an ode to living fully in the face of tragedy. Scott, a stage and screen actor of "Fleabag", "Ripley" and "All of Us Strangers" fame, both stars in and ‌produced the movie. "Elsinore" tells the true story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, best known for his starring role in "Chariots of Fire", and is set in late 1989.

Factbox-David Ellison's leadership team for new Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery

Paramount Skydance on Tuesday completed its blockbuster $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, creating a Hollywood heavyweight called Skydance and handing ‌CEO David Ellison control of one of the world's largest entertainment companies. The deal's closing ends a saga that saw a back-and-forth bidding war among several suitors.

Paramount wraps up mega Warner Bros merger to create Hollywood powerhouse Skydance

Paramount Skydance completed its blockbuster $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery on Tuesday, creating a Hollywood heavyweight that hands CEO David Ellison control of one of the world's largest entertainment and news businesses. The deal brings together the studios behind "Mission: Impossible," "Harry Potter" and DC Studios alongside major television and streaming networks such as CBS, CNN, Paramount+ and HBO Max — forming an expansive entertainment company spanning film, TV and news.

Italy regulator probes AI music startup Suno over terms of service

Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into AI music startup Suno, saying some clauses in its terms of service may be unfair to consumers. Suno was not immediately available ⁠for comment

Emmy Awards ​to leave broadcast TV for Amazon's Prime Video in 2027

The Television Academy and Amazon's Prime Video ⁠on Tuesday announced a six-year deal making the streaming service the exclusive global home of the Emmys, ending the awards show's rotation among US broadcast networks. The deal will take effect with the 2027 ceremony and ends the traditional "Wheel Deal" rotation under which the telecast alternated among broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, concluding with this year's show.

Louis Vuitton shows slinky dresses and fluid jackets, adapts to warming world

Louis Vuitton showed fluid ⁠jackets and slinky, sheer dresses on Tuesday as womenswear creative director Nicolas Ghesquière said hotter temperatures caused by climate change were changing his approach to developing fabrics and designing clothes. "The world is getting warm," Ghesquière said after the show, asked about the heatwaves that swept Europe this summer. "It definitely has a strong influence, I think we all felt we needed a different wardrobe, we needed to ​think differently — it's almost like you have to weigh the clothes ... and see how they can perform, to think if they can be relevant today and for the future."

Aaron Sorkin on why he made another movie about Facebook, and how real life translates to film

Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "The Social Network," ⁠wasn't looking to make another movie about Facebook. Sorkin had been struggling to find an idea for a new project when he met Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee and whistleblower whose disclosures raised concerns about the impact on health, safety and global politics of the company's social media platforms. The story he crafted, told in the film "The Social Reckoning," will debut in theaters on Friday.

OpenAI, Anthropic tell Australia they would welcome data breach ⁠rules

OpenAI ​and Anthropic told Australian parliament on Tuesday they would welcome laws requiring them to report data breaches carried out by their AI agents, acknowledging the decision to notify authorities was currently at their discretion. The comments follow an outcry after ChatGPT maker OpenAI took three months to inform the Australian government that one of its agents had breached the country's main health portal.

Award-winning Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh detained by US immigration authorities

An award-winning filmmaker whose work has explored conflict in his native Kashmir has been detained by US immigration officials after legally coming to the United States to study and later claiming asylum, his family and friends said on Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security separately confirmed on Wednesday ⁠that Arfat Sheikh was arrested on September 24. The department said that Sheikh "legally entered the US on a temporary basis and illegally overstayed his lawful admittance."

At Paris Fashion Week, longer, hotter summers pose new challenge

Longer, hotter summers are disrupting fashion's seasonal calendar, forcing luxury brands to adapt designs and threatening sales of higher-margin winter clothing. The ⁠industry's traditional cycle has long depended on consumers buying autumn and winter clothing as temperatures cool. But ⁠warmer autumns are delaying demand for coats and other cold-weather clothing, leaving retailers at risk of excess stock and markdowns.

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar dies at 75

Nana Patekar, a veteran Indian actor known for his fiery performances in Bollywood films and theatre, died on Thursday aged 75, local media reported. Patekar was found unconscious at his home in the coastal state of Goa early on Thursday morning and doctors were unable to revive him, news agency ANI and other media reported.

Eva Marie Saint, 'North by Northwest' movie star, ‌dies at 102

Eva Marie Saint, the graceful blonde who delivered ‌two of the most notable film performances of the 1950s in "On the Waterfront" with Marlon Brando and "North by Northwest" opposite Cary Grant, has died at the age of 102. Saint died ​of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles, a statement from her spokesperson said.