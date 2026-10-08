Intensifying protests against CEC, Congress President Kharge to host another meeting of opposition leaders

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to host another lunch meeting for INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday. This is the second such meeting in the last two days. Wednesday's meeting at resulted in opposition leaders marching towards Jantar Mantar to stage a flash protest against the Chief Election Commssioner and the SIR process. The Delhi Police had blocked that march and later detained several opposition leaders including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was later detained and taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. He was seen attempting to open a barricaded gate as police personnel prevented the protesters from moving ahead. Gandhi was later seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She was seen lying on the ground during the police action and later alleged that force was used against the protesting MPs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the Opposition's Wednesday protest, with more cases being registered in the matter, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The cases have been registered under various sections related to alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel.

The names of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also figure in the details of the FIRs registered so far. Earlier, Kharge said that the opposition parties will continue their struggle even after cases were filed against them, as the leaders were stopped before reaching Jantar Mantar to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Sharing a picture of him and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Kharge wrote on X, “No matter how many cases you file, no matter how much you try to scare us, we are not the ones to get scared. We will keep laughing and keep moving forward. We will continue the struggle.” With Delhi Police teams on high alert, it remains to be seen if similar protest scenes will be witnessed post the Thursday lunch meeting. (ANI)