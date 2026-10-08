Lithuania seeks EU ban on Russian grain transit

Lithuania will ​propose an EU ban on ​Russian grain exports ‌via European ​ports and infrastructure, as well as imposing sanctions on Russian agricultural oligarchs ‌who support the war in Ukraine, the Baltic country's prime minister said on Thursday.

The Baltic states are seeking ‌to end shipments of Russian grain through their ports ‌after Moscow stepped up the transits in response to attacks by Ukraine on Black Sea ports, with Estonia last week announcing ⁠the ​first ban.