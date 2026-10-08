​Consumer prices in ‌Chile rose 0.4% ​in September from the previous month, data ‌from statistics agency INE showed on Thursday, slightly below a Reuters poll of economists that ‌predicted a 0.5% increase.

The monthly rate ‌eased from a 0.6% increase in the prior month, when it recorded its fastest monthly ⁠increase ​since April. In September, ⁠8 of the 13 sectors surveyed recorded ⁠price increases led by transport and food and ​non-alcoholic beverages, prices of which rose 0.9% and ⁠0.6% respectively compared with the prior month, the ⁠report ​added.

Annual inflation in the world's largest copper producer hit 4.1%, INE ⁠added, flat from the previous month and remaining above ⁠the ⁠central bank's 2% to 4% target range.