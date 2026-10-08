Chile's consumer prices rise less than expected in September
Consumer prices in Chile rose 0.4% in September from the previous month, data from statistics agency INE showed on Thursday, slightly below a Reuters poll of economists that predicted a 0.5% increase.
The monthly rate eased from a 0.6% increase in the prior month, when it recorded its fastest monthly increase since April. In September, 8 of the 13 sectors surveyed recorded price increases led by transport and food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices of which rose 0.9% and 0.6% respectively compared with the prior month, the report added.
Annual inflation in the world's largest copper producer hit 4.1%, INE added, flat from the previous month and remaining above the central bank's 2% to 4% target range.