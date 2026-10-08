NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of alleged sexual harassment of three women journalists during October 3 protest

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that three women journalists were allegedly subjected to sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on October 3. According to a release, the Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on October 5, the New Delhi District Police received complaints about the alleged incidents, which were transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for an enquiry. Earlier on October 4, three women, who identified themselves as journalists, lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention at a protest on October 3 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Neha Yadav, said, “Around 6 PM, three women, who identified themselves as journalists, lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention. "Their complaint has been registered, medical examinations have been conducted, and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch, Yadav said.

Following that, Delhi Police detained protesters outside Parliament Street Police Station who were demonstrating against an alleged incident of sexual misconduct against three women journalists at Jantar Mantar on October 5. The protesters were detained following a clash with police officers. One of the protesters stated that they had been demonstrating against the incident from 6:00 PM yesterday until 6:00 AM. The Police detained them at 7:00 in the morning.

The protesters further alleged that despite merely demanding the registration of an FIR, police personnel treated them poorly and took them into custody. (ANI)