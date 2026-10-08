Italy's Meloni secures final approval for contested electoral reform

​Italy's lower ​house of parliament gave ‌final approval ​on Thursday to a fiercely contested ‌electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni which could play a key ‌role in the outcome of ‌an election due next year. Meloni says the new rules are intended to increase ⁠the prospect ​of ⁠stable government. The centre-left opposition says the goal ⁠is to boost her chances ​of retaining power.

In a secret ballot, ⁠lawmakers approved by 227 votes to ⁠164 ​a bill introducing a fully proportional electoral system (PR), with a seat ⁠bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to ⁠any alliance ⁠winning more than 42% of the vote.