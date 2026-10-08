Italy's Meloni secures final approval for contested electoral reform
Italy's lower house of parliament gave final approval on Thursday to a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni which could play a key role in the outcome of an election due next year. Meloni says the new rules are intended to increase the prospect of stable government. The centre-left opposition says the goal is to boost her chances of retaining power.
In a secret ballot, lawmakers approved by 227 votes to 164 a bill introducing a fully proportional electoral system (PR), with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.