FACTBOX-Key points in Italy's new electoral law

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 16:26 IST
FACTBOX-Key points in Italy's new electoral law

Italy's lower house of parliament on Thursday gave final ​approval to new voting rules ahead of ​a general election due next year, ‌completing ​a reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Meloni, whose government last month became the longest-serving since World War Two, says the new rules are intended ‌to increase the prospect of stable government. The opposition says the goal is to favour her ruling coalition at the election.

Below are the main features of the new system. PROPORTIONAL SYSTEM

The reform introduces a purely proportional ‌system (PR), replacing the previous hybrid one by which around two thirds of seats were elected by PR ‌and one third in first-past-the-post races. To boost stability, a working majority will be guaranteed to any coalition that wins more than 42% of the vote. Italy's two main camps are Meloni's conservative alliance and the centre-left bloc, which includes the Democratic Party ⁠and ​the 5-Star Movement.

SEAT BONUS A coalition ⁠surpassing the 42% threshold will receive a "majority bonus" of 70 seats in the 400-member Chamber of Deputies and 35 seats ⁠in the 200-member Senate.

However, to avoid excessively large majorities, the bonus is capped to prevent the winner getting more ​than 220 seats in the Chamber and 113 in the Senate. If more than one coalition ⁠passes the 42% threshold, the one with most votes will get the bonus.

PRIME MINISTER CANDIDATE Each coalition or party running outside a ⁠coalition ​must indicate their candidate for prime minister. However, under Italy's constitution the president formally chooses the prime minister, meaning the party designation will not be legally binding.

MINIMUM THRESHOLDS AND SIGNATURES Coalitions must secure at least ⁠10% of the vote to enter parliament, while individual parties, both inside and outside coalitions, must obtain at ⁠least 3%.

The reform ⁠raises to 6,000 from 1,500 the number of signatures parties currently outside parliament must gather in each constituency to field candidates. Critics say this makes it harder ‌for small or ‌new parties to compete in the elections.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026