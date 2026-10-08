Sweden's caretaker government raises 2026 GDP growth forecast to 3.0% 

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 17:45 IST
Sweden's caretaker government raises 2026 GDP growth forecast to 3.0% 

Sweden's ‌caretaker government on ​Thursday raised its GDP growth forecast for 2026 to ‌3.0% and lowered the prediction for 2027 to 2.3%.

Its previous forecasts, from August, were ‌for 2.5% for both years. In 2025, economic ‌growth was 1.5%. The Nordic country's economy remains strong despite continued geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, Finance Minister ⁠Elisabeth ​Svantesson ⁠told a press conference.

"The Swedish economy is in a ⁠recovery, with favourable conditions for growth also going ​forward. The economic downturn in Sweden is expected ⁠to be over next year," she said. The right-wing ⁠government ​and its support party in September lost their majority in parliament in a ⁠general election and Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats ⁠has been ⁠tasked by the Riksdag's speaker to try to form a centre-left government.

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