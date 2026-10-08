Sweden's caretaker government raises 2026 GDP growth forecast to 3.0%
Sweden's caretaker government on Thursday raised its GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 3.0% and lowered the prediction for 2027 to 2.3%.
Its previous forecasts, from August, were for 2.5% for both years. In 2025, economic growth was 1.5%. The Nordic country's economy remains strong despite continued geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson told a press conference.
"The Swedish economy is in a recovery, with favourable conditions for growth also going forward. The economic downturn in Sweden is expected to be over next year," she said. The right-wing government and its support party in September lost their majority in parliament in a general election and Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats has been tasked by the Riksdag's speaker to try to form a centre-left government.