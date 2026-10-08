"His passing away is a huge loss for country and world of cinema": BJP MP Tarun Chugh mourns Nana Patekar's death 

BJP MP Tarun Chugh on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing his death as a huge loss for the country and the world of cinema. Speaking about Patekar's demise in Haridwar, Chugh said Patekar had left a profound impact on society through his acting, conduct and sensibilities, and recalled his personal bond with the actor.

“It is deeply saddening. Someone who, through their acting, their conduct, and their sensibilities, left a profound impact on society. I shared a personal bond with him. He was a man of deeply nationalist views. His passing away is a huge loss for the country and for the world of cinema,” Chugh said. Calling Patekar a "close friend", Chugh said his death was also a "personal loss" for him.

“It is a personal loss for me; he was a very close friend. His passing away is deeply painful for me,” he said. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also mourned the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, recalling his personal interaction with the actor and describing him as a "truly unique figure" in the world of acting.

Dhami said he had personally met the actor and closely observed his acting as well as his way of life. He said, "Today is a very sad day. We received the deeply saddening news that Nana Patekar is no longer with us; I had personally met him. I observed him closely, his acting and his way of life, and I can say that he was a truly unique figure in the realm of acting. That remarkable individual has left us. He will truly be missed, and we will always feel his absence."

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

Nana Patekar was a celebrated actor who made a significant mark in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He began his acting career with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. Even in recent years, Patekar remained active in films. The 75-year-old actor featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Patekar further made a cameo appearance in Subedar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)