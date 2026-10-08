Himachal CM Sukhu releases Rs 15.75 crore for infrastructure works in Shimla district

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has released Rs 15.75 crore for various development works in Bhatwari of Rohru Assembly constituency in Shimla district and Kasha-Pat of Rampur Assembly constituency as part of his commitments made to children and residents during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme. As part of the initiative to strengthen educational infrastructure, Rs. 4 crore has been released for the construction of new school buildings at Rachauli and Kasha-Pat.

During an interaction with students at Rampur School, a student had requested the Chief Minister to provide Rs. 2 crore for the construction of a new building for Government Senior Secondary School, Rachauli. Responding to the request, the Chief Minister had announced the allocation, which has now been approved by the Planning Department.

Similarly, Rs. 2 crore has been released for the construction of a new building for Kasha-Pat School. The release of these funds marks another significant step towards fulfilling the Chief Minister’s commitment to children and providing them with improved educational infrastructure and better learning facilities. According to the Himachal Government, the Chief Minister listened to the demands and concerns of residents and assured them of timely action. In line with these commitments, funds have now been released to ensure that the announced development works are taken up expeditiously.

A total of Rs. 15.75 crore has been released for nine developmental works announced in response to the demands of local people. The sanctioned funds will support the strengthening and improvement of essential infrastructure, including roads, bridges, footbridges, crash barriers and other public facilities in the region.

In the Tanganu-Janglik Panchayat area of Rohru Assembly constituency, Rs. 4 crore has been released for the construction of a bridge over Sundru Khad, following a demand raised by local residents. In addition, Rs. 1 crore has been released for the construction of Barshil Bridge and Rs. 25 lakh for the construction of a footbridge at Shishara.

A further Rs. 50 lakh has been released for the construction of an Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohru. The Planning Department has forwarded the sanction letter in this regard to the Public Works Department for further necessary action. Similarly, in Kasha-Pat of Rampur Assembly constituency, Rs. 2 crore has been released for the installation of crash barriers from Dhandol to Kasha-Pat, in response to a demand raised by local residents. Another Rs. 2 crore has been sanctioned for the improvement of the Jabal-Khabal road and installation of crash barriers.

According to the Himachal government, the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme is increasingly emerging as more than just a platform for public interaction. It has become an effective mechanism for addressing people’s grievances and translating commitments made during public interactions into tangible development on the ground. (ANI)