Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Health Rounds: Experimental approach uses AI to eliminate cold storage for mRNA vaccines

With all the dire predictions about AI's potential to wipe out humanity, today we highlight two studies that use the technology for potential medical advances. We also report on a discovery at the cellular level that ​explains how tobacco smoke exposure can lead to lung cancer. ROOM-TEMPERATURE STORAGE OF MRNA VACCINES MAY BE NEAR

Glaukos says late-stage eye disease treatment shows lasting benefits after single dose

Glaukos said on Wednesday patients treated with its late-stage eye ​disease therapy maintained improvements in vision and corneal shape three years after a single treatment for keratoconus, a disease that can progressively distort vision. The medtech ‌firm said patients ​who received a single Epioxa treatment did not require additional intervention during the three-year follow-up period.

Life sciences firm Danaher to launch AI-powered autonomous research lab in 2027

Life sciences company Danaher said on Wednesday it plans to launch its first AI-powered autonomous research lab early next year to make drug discovery and development faster and more efficient. Here are more details:

CDC sees low plague risk, monitors Siberia arrivals after worker death, director says

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Erica Schwartz said on Wednesday the risk to the US from an unconfirmed pneumonic plague case in Siberia was extremely low, but the agency was prepared to monitor and screen travelers. "We are working with Department of Homeland Security, working (with) Department of State, Department of War, and ‌other agencies within the government to make sure that we know exactly if anyone from that area comes into the United States," Schwartz said at the Wall Street Journal's The Future of Health event in Washington.

Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic

Russia's health regulator said on Wednesday there were no risks of an epidemic breaking out in Siberia after a plague institute worker there died, as the World Health Organization pressed Moscow for more information about her cause of death. Russian authorities say the 28-year-old laboratory worker died last Friday from pneumonia of an as-yet unestablished origin, in a case that has prompted international concern, including from US President Donald Trump. Around 200 people were initially placed in quarantine.

US FDA expands use of Novartis drug for chronic skin condition

The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Novartis' drug to treat adults with a chronic skin condition that causes recurring itchy welts, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday. The condition, called symptomatic dermographism, is a form of chronic hives in which scratching, ‌rubbing or friction on the skin can trigger itchy welts.

Analysis-US states label abortion drugs a 'public nuisance' in bid to curb access

Three Republican-led US states are testing a novel legal argument as they seek to stem the flow of abortion pills to residents who can still obtain them from out-of-state providers despite their abortion bans. Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas filed two lawsuits last week claiming that medical providers are creating a "public nuisance" by mailing abortion drugs over state lines and that New York, ‌California and Massachusetts have aided that conduct by adopting shield laws protecting abortion providers from out-of-state prosecution and civil liability.

Russia says reports of second case linked to Siberian plague lab are false

Russia's health regulator denied on Thursday that someone had fallen ill after coming into contact with a worker at a plague research laboratory in Siberia who died last week. In a statement published by Russian news agencies, the regulator denied what it called "fake information circulating on social media regarding a second case of illness".

Zealand, Roche's obesity drug helps patients lose up to 9.2% weight in mid-stage trial

Zealand Pharma said on Wednesday its experimental drug helped people who are overweight or obese and have type 2 diabetes lose up to 9.2% of their body weight in a mid-stage trial. The Danish company is developing it with Roche. The 220-patient trial met its main goal, with patients taking the once-weekly petrelintide losing between 7.4% and 9.2% body weight after 28 weeks, depending on the dose, versus 2% with placebo

People in Russian-occupied Ukrainian town risk 'road of death' to get food

Trapped and facing starvation, residents of the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine risk their lives to travel for hours by foot and bicycle along mine-strewn roads to get food and water. The main ⁠route out of the town, lying ​near the front line east of the Dnipro River, heads deeper into Russian-controlled areas. It is littered with burned-out cars and charred by ⁠blasts, according to witnesses, relatives, humanitarian groups and video footage verified by Reuters. Attack drones prowl overhead.

Zambia says it is negotiating US minerals deal after 'decoupling' from health pact

Zambia is negotiating a critical minerals deal with the US government after "decoupling" it from a separate health funding agreement it signed on Thursday, its foreign minister said. "There was this (Memorandum of Understanding) on health and another on critical minerals, and we were saying that these need to be decoupled, and this has been done," Mulambo Haimbe said at a signing ceremony for the health pact, which will see the US provide $1.5 billion in funding

Kennedy offers ⁠federal support to New York over measles outbreak

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday, and he offered federal support as the state responds to a measles outbreak, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday. Kennedy connected Hochul with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Erica Schwartz, while federal health officials stand ready to support New York's outbreak response, HHS said.

AI companies run virtual drug trials, aim to improve success of human studies

Novartis’ experimental del-desiran for a rare type of muscular dystrophy was expected ​to be a winner, with the Swiss company's CEO predicting annual peak sales of $5 billion. When a late-stage trial missed its goal last month, shares fell 11%, erasing $30 billion in market value. AI start-up BioinvestGPT was not surprised. In July, it ran a simulated trial to measure how virtual patients would respond to del-desiran and predicted an insignificant clinical benefit.

Pharma lobby sues Trump administration over Medicare drug price cuts

The pharmaceutical industry's top lobby group on Wednesday sued ⁠to invalidate the Trump administration's efforts to benchmark US drug prices to lower costs overseas in the Medicare health insurance program, arguing that it is an illegal government overreach. The GLOBE rule intends to set hospital drug prices for Medicare patients. Its final version was published last week on exactly how a "most-favored-nation" pricing system based on what is paid in a group of comparable countries would be integrated in the Medicare Part B program.

Canada to exclude mental illness as sole reason for euthanasia

Canada’s Justice Minister Sean Fraser said on Wednesday the government will introduce legislation this autumn to exclude mental illness as the sole reason for euthanasia months after ⁠a parliamentary committee ​made a similar recommendation. Fraser said he did not anticipate further restrictions on Canada’s euthanasia legislation, which has created one of the world’s most permissive systems for assisted dying.

Explainer-What do we know so far about plague institute lab worker's death in Russia?

A laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia fell ill and died in undisclosed circumstances on October 2, prompting authorities to initially quarantine about 200 people and causing public health fears on social media. Here's what we know about the case, which officials have not linked to her work or plague, and about the disease she studied.

Kenya Ebola case exposes gaps in border screenings

By the time Kenya's first Ebola patient was whisked to a hospital by relatives straight after landing at Nairobi airport, he was already exhibiting some classic symptoms - fever, chills, muscle pain and bleeding beneath the skin. Two days later he was dead, leaving public health experts to piece together how he had managed to transit through three countries and evade layers of screening ⁠meant to stop the ongoing outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo from spreading to neighbouring states.

Viatris to buy pain therapy maker Pacira BioSciences for $1.65 billion

Drugmaker Viatris will buy Pacira BioSciences for $1.65 billion in an all-cash deal, adding two non-opioid pain treatments to its portfolio, the companies said on Thursday. Viatris will pay $36.50 per share, a premium of 44.8% to the last closing price. Pacira's shares were up 44% in premarket trading.

WHO endorses lifestyle changes over GLP-1 drugs in ⁠child obesity fight

The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended diet, exercise and counseling over popular weight-loss drugs in its first global guidelines addressing rising obesity ⁠among younger children. According to UNICEF data, obesity has surpassed being underweight as the most common form of malnutrition in school children and adolescents worldwide.

US FDA cites 4 deaths in Newron's schizophrenia drug trial hold

Italy's Newron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday the FDA had outlined safety concerns behind a clinical hold at US sites in a late-stage trial of its experimental schizophrenia drug, citing four deaths and irregular heart rhythms. Shares of the Switzerland-listed company were down 8.5% in afternoon trading following the news.

Medical device maker Centinel Spine discloses revenue rise in US IPO filing

Medical device maker Centinel Spine revealed a 42% rise in first-half revenue in its US initial public offering filing on Wednesday. The filing comes against an uncertain backdrop for the fall IPO market, as rising bond ‌yields and high interest rates have dampened investor appetite and prompted several major companies to ‌delay their listings.

Kenya confirms first Ebola case after man who travelled from Congo dies

Kenya confirmed its first Ebola case on Tuesday after a Kenyan citizen who had travelled from Democratic Republic of Congo died in Nairobi. Kenya is the fourth country to record a ​case linked to the Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo, the second largest on record with more than 8,000 cases.