Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pressure mounting on Cornell administration, president over handling of alleged gang rape

Cornell University’s administration and president are facing mounting pressure over the school’s handling of an alleged 2024 gang rape that has thrust it into the national spotlight and set off a wave of outrage over sexual violence on college campuses. Since Monday, the administration has faced student protests, a no-confidence resolution from faculty, and criticism by alumni. A seven-hour sit-in in support of the alleged victim is planned ​for Wednesday.

Democrats in tight Midwest US races split on trans rights strategy

After being caught flat-footed on transgender issues in the last US election, Democrats in tight midterm races are pursuing different strategies, with some adopting more conservative stances and others trying to deflect, according to a Reuters review of campaign messaging and interviews with nine party strategists and ​insiders. Ahead of the November 3 election, vulnerable Republican candidates have renewed their attacks over transgender rights, a message that political strategists say helped Donald Trump and his party win unified control of Washington in 2024.

Trump threatens to fire political ‌advisers if their interests conflict

President Donald ​Trump said on Wednesday he would fire two top election advisers if their work for a Bosnian territorial government posed a conflict of interest weeks ahead of critical US elections, then concluded that it did not. The two advisers, Chris LaCivita and James Blair, traveled to the self-governing territory of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of elections there on Sunday, according to a New York Times report on Tuesday. The newspaper said Republika Srpska's government retained and paid them to advise on voting issues.

Democrats sue Trump to halt taxpayer-funded TV ads that praised him

Democratic Party officials sued US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, seeking a court order blocking his administration from using taxpayer money to pay for election-related TV ads. The lawsuit, filed by the Democratic National Committee in federal court in Washington, accused Trump of a "blatant violation of the statutory ban on the use of appropriations for 'publicity or propaganda purposes.'"

FBI arrests man for plotting mass shooting at Mall of America

The FBI has arrested an 18-year-old man who had been plotting to carry out a mass shooting at the Mall of America near Minneapolis in the name of ISIS, according to court filings. He ‌was arrested on Tuesday after an FBI undercover agent sold the Minnesota man, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, an AK-47, ammunition and magazines for $600, according to the complaint. Mohamud told the informant he planned to use the items to kill 30 to 60 people at an event at the mall in late October.

CDC sees low plague risk, monitors Siberia arrivals after worker death, director says

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Erica Schwartz said on Wednesday the risk to the US from an unconfirmed pneumonic plague case in Siberia was extremely low, but the agency was prepared to monitor and screen travelers. "We are working with Department of Homeland Security, working (with) Department of State, Department of War, and other agencies within the government to make sure that we know exactly if anyone from that area comes into the United States," Schwartz said at the Wall Street Journal's The Future of Health event in Washington.

US proposes to boost transit funding to areas with higher marriage, birth rates

The US Transportation Department said on Wednesday it is proposing to boost grants for major transit projects by 10% in areas that have above-average marriage and birth rates and imposing strict deadlines to ensure projects remain on schedule.

Democrats criticized the plan, which would apply to 40 major projects already in the program that funds light rail, bus and commuter rail projects and said it could result in lower spending in cities controlled by Democrats.

Most Republicans in tight midterm races distance themselves from Trump, Reuters review finds

Two-thirds of Republican candidates in competitive US House and Senate races have broken with President Donald Trump on policy or played down ‌ties to him, a Reuters review found, revealing a widespread effort to distance themselves from the president as his unpopularity threatens the party's hold on Congress. The review of voting records, public statements and campaign materials found candidates in 41 of 62 competitive congressional races seeking some distance from Trump ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

US will rescind policy targeting oil and gas industry methane leaks

The US Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday it would soon propose scrapping a Biden-era rule aimed at curbing large leaks of methane from oil and gas operations. The move is part of a broad Trump administration effort to slash regulations that it says burden US businesses as it seeks to boost fossil fuel production.

CNN, MS NOW, Politico to urge ‌judge to block White House ban long-term

CNN, MS NOW and Politico are due in Washington federal court on Thursday as they urge a judge to extend their protection against being banned from the White House on President Donald Trump’s order. Trump’s revocation of the outlets’ access for publishing what he said was “FAKE NEWS” was the latest escalation of his pressure campaign against media coverage he dislikes. He said he might ban other outlets but was unsure it would hold up in court.

Most Republicans in tight midterm races distance themselves from Trump, Reuters review finds

Two-thirds of Republican candidates in competitive US House and Senate races have broken with President Donald Trump on policy or played down ties to him, a Reuters review found, revealing a widespread effort to distance themselves from the president as his unpopularity threatens the party's hold on Congress. The review of voting records, public statements and campaign materials found candidates in 41 of 62 competitive congressional races seeking some distance from Trump ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Missouri sued over alleged decades of underfunding at historically Black university

Seven current and former students at Lincoln University of Missouri sued the state on Wednesday, alleging it violated the US Constitution and federal civil rights law by systematically underfunding the historically Black university for decades. The complaint, filed in federal court in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri Central Division, seeks compensatory damages under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act for what plaintiffs describe as "educational and economic injuries" caused by decades of underfunding. It also seeks an injunction requiring Missouri to fully match Lincoln University's federal land-grant funding in the future.

Trump awarding former baseball star Clemens the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would award former baseball pitcher Roger Clemens the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor awarded by the president. Clemens, a friend of Trump who has golfed with the president, is one of the greatest ⁠pitchers in the history of Major League Baseball, ​but sportswriters have not elected him into the Hall of Fame because of his suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs.

UK 10-year borrowing costs rise to 19-year high after oil prices jump

British long-term borrowing costs hit fresh multi-decade highs ⁠on Thursday as part of a global bond selloff driven by a sharp rise in oil prices triggered by attacks on shipping in the Gulf and concerns that a hurricane will disrupt US oil production. Ten-year gilt yields – around the maturity that accounts for much of Britain's new borrowing – increased to their highest since July 2007 at 5.527%, up more than 7 basis points on the day and pushing past a previous high of 5.51% set last week.

Analysis-US states label abortion drugs a 'public nuisance' in bid to curb access

Three Republican-led US states are testing a novel legal argument as they seek to stem the flow of abortion pills to residents who can still obtain them from out-of-state providers despite their abortion bans. Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas filed two lawsuits last week claiming that medical providers are creating a "public nuisance" by mailing abortion drugs over state lines and that New York, California and Massachusetts have aided that conduct by adopting shield ⁠laws protecting abortion providers from out-of-state prosecution and civil liability.

Exclusive-US farm debt is at a record. Official data might be undercounting it

American farmers are borrowing more money than ever before to operate — but the rise in non-traditional and vendor credit has created some gaps in the federal government's current ability to measure and track farm debt, US Department of Agriculture officials told Reuters. Financial pressure is mounting across farm country, where growers have already faced years of tight margins due to slumping prices and high input costs. More recently, farmers have struggled with disruptions to export markets from Washington's trade fights with top buyers including China, while the US-Israeli war with Iran has driven up the cost of fertilizer and fuel.

Kennedy offers federal support to New York over measles outbreak

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday, and he offered federal support as ​the state responds to a measles outbreak, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday. Kennedy connected Hochul with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Erica Schwartz, while federal health officials stand ready to support New York's outbreak response, HHS said.

Isaias intensifies into first Atlantic hurricane of 2026

Hurricane Isaias became the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, triggering production shut-ins and evacuations at energy facilities in the US Gulf. Isaias was located about 445 miles (715 Km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi river, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the US National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Pharma lobby sues Trump administration over Medicare drug price cuts

The pharmaceutical industry's top ⁠lobby group on Wednesday sued to invalidate the Trump administration's efforts to benchmark US drug prices to lower costs overseas in the Medicare health insurance program, arguing that it is an illegal government overreach. The GLOBE rule intends to set hospital drug prices for Medicare patients. Its final version was published last week on exactly how a "most-favored-nation" pricing system based on what is paid in a group of comparable countries would be integrated in the Medicare Part B program.

Trump rallies for Paxton in third Texas trip in a month as Republicans defend stronghold

US President Donald Trump made his third trip to Texas in a month on Wednesday to campaign for Republicans who now face unexpectedly tight midterm election battles as the party seeks to retain control of Congress. Trump appeared on stage in a packed San Antonio arena with Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is locked in a close race with Democrat James Talarico. A loss on November 3 would complicate the party's path to retaining its slim Senate majority ⁠and mark ​a major setback in a Republican stronghold.

Trump says he may ask FBI to look into Nolan Wells death

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was considering asking the FBI to look into the death of an 18-year-old Black man whose body was found on a Mississippi barrier island following a Fourth of July trip with friends. Asked by reporters at the White House whether he planned to push the FBI to launch an independent investigation into the death of Nolan Wells, Trump said: "Well, we're looking at that. Yes, we are."

Trump floats turning his Florida golf course into presidential retreat

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed a plan to turn part of his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course into a Camp David-style presidential retreat. "It's a great idea, and it will be used a lot," Trump told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the plan.

Trump says Federal Reserve Board would like to see the country do badly

US President Donald Trump, asked by a reporter on Wednesday about mortgage rates, said the Federal Reserve Board "would like to see the country do badly". The 30-year mortgage rate last week hit its highest point in almost three years.

Award-winning Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh detained by US immigration authorities

An award-winning filmmaker whose work has explored conflict in his native Kashmir has been detained by US immigration officials after legally coming to the United States to study and later claiming asylum, his family and friends said on Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security separately confirmed on Wednesday that Arfat Sheikh was arrested on September 24. The department said ⁠that Sheikh "legally entered the US on a temporary basis and illegally overstayed his lawful admittance."

Conservative anti-tax group seeks FCC approval for AI robocalls ahead of US midterms

A Democratic member of the Federal Communications Commission urged the agency on Wednesday not to approve a petition to allow political AI-generated robocalls from conservative political group Club for Growth. The group, which is spending millions of dollars ahead of the November US congressional elections, asked the FCC to allow it to make political calls to cell phones "using an artificial or prerecorded voice - including an AI-generated voice - without obtaining prior express consent."

Analysis-Crypto donors navigate mid-term spending dilemma after Senate bill defeat

After suffering a major legislative defeat at the hands of Senate Democrats last month, ⁠the crypto industry is grappling with a dilemma three weeks out from the November election: punish Democrats, or preserve the bipartisan ties it has spent years building. During the current and previous election cycles, the industry has spent more ⁠than $300 million backing crypto-friendly Democrats and Republicans in roughly equal measure, hoping to pass legislation US crypto companies say will put them on a solid legal footing and allow them to thrive.

Florida asks court to force Meta to change Facebook, Instagram for teens

Florida asked a state judge on Wednesday to order changes to Instagram and Facebook to better protect young users, pressing ahead with a lawsuit accusing parent Meta Platforms of harming teens after most states resolved similar claims through a sweeping settlement. In a filing in a Pasco County court, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier asked for a temporary injunction forcing Meta to identify and remove users in the state under the age of 14 from those platforms, limit teens there to two hours a day across all apps and turn off features like autoplay and infinite scroll for them.

Michigan Republican Rogers calls for end to Canada tariff fight, breaking with Trump again

Michigan Republican Mike Rogers, locked in one of the nation's most competitive Senate races, called on Wednesday for an end to the US-Canada tariff dispute, breaking with President Donald Trump on a second major issue ahead of next ‌month's election. Rogers, who has largely backed Trump's tariffs, including those on Canada, said in an ad posted on X that the trade fight with Michigan's ‌northern neighbor should end immediately to ease costs for businesses and consumers.

Christa Pike 'angry and confused' about Tennessee's failed execution effort, lawyers say

Christa Pike, sentenced to death for a 1995 murder, awoke "angry and confused" in a hospital this week with a long recuperation ahead after surviving Tennessee's botched effort to execute her, her lawyers said on Wednesday. A week ago, Pike, 50, was taken from the ​execution chamber to a Nashville hospital, unconscious, critically ill and with severe arm injuries after two injections of the caustic barbiturate pentobarbital failed to kill her at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.