Anti-cancer drug prices may fall by up to 70% as govt plans trade margin cap

Prices of anti-cancer drugs may fall by up to 70 per cent as the government is moving to cap trade margins at 30 per cent of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines, according to official sources.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 19:49 IST
Anti-cancer drug prices may fall by up to 70% as govt plans trade margin cap
Representative image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Prices of anti-cancer drugs may fall by up to 70 per cent as the government is moving to cap trade margins at 30 per cent of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines, according to official sources.

The proposed measure would cover branded and generic, domestic and imported, as well as patented and non-patented anti-cancer medicines, the sources said. "In a major patient-centric intervention, the Government has decided to cap trade margins at 30 per cent of MRP for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, covering branded and generic, domestic and imported, patented and non-patented medicines," official sources said.

The move is expected to cover expensive cancer drugs, including patented medicines, and could result in up to a 70 per cent reduction in their MRP, with estimated annual savings of Rs 2,500 crore, the sources said. "The move addresses excessive trade mark-ups and aims to improve affordability while ensuring continued availability of these life-saving medicines. The expected impact will be up to 70 per cent reduction in MRP and estimated annual savings of Rs 2,500 crore," the sources said.

The proposed decision is also aimed at reducing out-of-pocket expenditure for cancer patients. "Building on the 2019 intervention, which delivered reported annual savings of Rs 984 crore across 526 brands, this measure reinforces the commitment to affordable, accessible and patient-centric healthcare," official sources said.

The sources said the government is in the final stage of deciding on the price cap. A committee, including oncologists, has also been constituted and is expected to take a final decision soon. The government is likely to extend a similar process to more cancer medicines and other drugs in the future, the sources said.

Earlier, the Department of Pharmaceuticals had sought an analysis from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on certain medicines and their trade margins. (ANI)

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