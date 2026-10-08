UK counter-terror police investigating two men arrested near air base

British counter ‌terrorism police are ​investigating two Latvian men who were arrested near a Royal Air Force base in ‌Cambridgeshire in the early hours of Thursday, police said in a statement.

The men were initially arrested on suspicion of trespass on a prohibited site and ‌criminal damage, then re-arrested on suspicion of an offence under the ‌National Security Act 2023 - namely "entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK". "We're very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but ⁠at ​this stage there ⁠is nothing to suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford ⁠last week," Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a ​statement.

She was referring to a separate incident at the Fairford airbase, ⁠which had been used by US bombers to strike Iran, in which several men ⁠were ​arrested over a suspected plot which the government has linked to Iran. In relation to Thursday's arrests, police said they were also ⁠carrying out two searches at addresses in the Peterborough area in connection with ⁠the investigation.

An ⁠abandoned vehicle was recovered by police and later checked by bomb disposal officers, however nothing of concern was ‌found.