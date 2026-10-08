Ukraine says it hit Russia's largest oil refinery

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 20:39 IST
Ukraine says it hit Russia's largest oil refinery

The ‌Ukrainian military ​said on Thursday it had struck Russia's largest oil refinery, ‌some 2,500 km (1,550 miles) from Ukraine, deep in Siberia.

The refinery, which is in Omsk and is operated ‌by Gazpromneft, was last attacked in July. Ukraine's General ‌Staff did not provide details about the impact of the attack in its statement on social media ⁠but ​said the refinery ⁠was supplying fuel to the Russian army.

In the summer, ⁠the facility had to halt operations after the strike. The ​Omsk region governor Vitaly Khotsenko said that ⁠an industrial zone was hit by a drone, without providing ⁠details.

Ukraine, ​under heavy missile and drone attack from Russia, is waging its own campaign of ⁠long-distance drone strikes against military, energy and commercial targets ⁠in ⁠a bid to raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the war.

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