About 69% of US Gulf oil production shut in ahead of Isaias

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 22:29 IST
About 69% of US Gulf oil production shut in ahead of Isaias

US ​producers in ​the ‌Gulf of Mexico shut ​in about 68.76% of ‌the current daily oil production and 57.44% of the current daily ‌natural gas production ahead ‌of post-tropical cyclone Isaias, the Marine Minerals Administration said on Saturday.

Personnel have ⁠been ​evacuated ⁠from 113 production platforms, representing 30.46% of ⁠the 371 staffed platforms in ​the Gulf, according to the agency. ⁠It added that crews had ⁠also ​been evacuated from eight non-dynamically positioned rigs, equivalent to ⁠72.7% of the 11 such rigs ⁠currently ⁠operating in the Gulf.

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