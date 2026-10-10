About 69% of US Gulf oil production shut in ahead of Isaias
US producers in the Gulf of Mexico shut in about 68.76% of the current daily oil production and 57.44% of the current daily natural gas production ahead of post-tropical cyclone Isaias, the Marine Minerals Administration said on Saturday.
Personnel have been evacuated from 113 production platforms, representing 30.46% of the 371 staffed platforms in the Gulf, according to the agency. It added that crews had also been evacuated from eight non-dynamically positioned rigs, equivalent to 72.7% of the 11 such rigs currently operating in the Gulf.