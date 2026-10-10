Trump says Zelenskiy 'better damn well stop' hitting Russian refineries, urges new leader

​US ​President Donald ‌Trump on Saturday ​called for new leadership ‌in Ukraine, slamming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and calling on ‌Kyiv's leader to stop hitting ‌Russian oil refineries. "He better damn well stop," Trump ⁠told ​reporters ⁠at the White House, one day ⁠after saying he had struck ​a deal allowing Russia to ⁠supply diesel to global markets.

"I ⁠suggest ​they get a new leader who ⁠can make a deal," he said, ⁠referring ⁠to Zelenskiy.