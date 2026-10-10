Trump says Zelenskiy 'better damn well stop' hitting Russian refineries, urges new leader
US President Donald Trump on Saturday called for new leadership in Ukraine, slamming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and calling on Kyiv's leader to stop hitting Russian oil refineries. "He better damn well stop," Trump told reporters at the White House, one day after saying he had struck a deal allowing Russia to supply diesel to global markets.
"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal," he said, referring to Zelenskiy.