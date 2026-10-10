Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Moyes surprised Everton owners are open to sale of controlling stake

Everton manager David Moyes said on Friday he was surprised by The Friedkin ​Group's decision to consider selling a controlling stake in the Premier League club, less than two years after the US-based ​outfit took over. TFG said earlier on Friday it was open to selling a controlling ‌stake as ​part of efforts to attract fresh investment, less than two years after it acquired Everton from former owner Farhad Moshiri in December 2024.

Motor racing-Singapore not ideal for sprints, say Hamilton and Verstappen

Singapore's Formula One circuit needs re-designing and lacks entertainment value for a sprint race, Saturday's sprint winner Max Verstappen and runner-up Lewis Hamilton said after the 20-lap race involved little overtaking. Rain delayed the start of the inaugural sprint at ‌the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and with overtaking nearly impossible the only drama came in the form of collisions and a record nine retirements.

Motor racing-Verstappen claims first Singapore win as nine retirements mar chaotic sprint

Red Bull's Max Verstappen tasted victory in Singapore for the first time as the polesitter won a chaotic sprint on Saturday after the start was delayed by over 30 minutes due to heavy rain while nine cars retired, a record for sprint races. The victory was the first of any kind for the Dutchman in Singapore as he took the chequered flag ‌ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

NHL roundup: Capitals win as Rangers G Igor Shesterkin injured

Boone Jenner scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the host Washington Capitals won 3-1 on Friday, cooling off the New York Rangers, who lost star ‌goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a lower-body injury. Timothy Liljegren also scored, Tom Wilson added an empty-netter and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for Washington, which has won three of its first four on the season. The Capitals also snapped the Rangers' four-game winning streak.

Tennis-UN Human Rights office condemns racist abuse targeting Gauff

The United Nations Human Rights office has condemned online racist abuse faced by Coco Gauff after a replayed point sparked a backlash against the American tennis player this week. Gauff was targeted after stopping play during a crucial point in her win over Sun Xinran at the China Open, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board as Sun was about to hit ⁠a winner.

Motor racing-Norris ​apologises after collision dashes McLaren sprint hopes

World champion Lando Norris apologised to his ⁠McLaren team after a final-lap collision with team mate Oscar Piastri wrecked their pursuit of a podium finish at a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix sprint on Saturday. The McLaren duo were chasing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was struggling with his tyres in the dying stages of the 20-lap sprint, when disaster struck on the final lap.

Knicks table contract ⁠talks for Karl-Anthony Towns, others

The New York Knicks are pausing potential contract extensions until later in the season, the team announced Friday. The news affects All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and guards Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek. Each is eligible for an extension and the Knicks have until June 30 to ​get those deals done.

Motorcycling-Marquez takes championship lead with Indonesian GP sprint win

Ducati's Marc Marquez seized the lead in the championship standings for the first time in 2026 on Saturday by winning a dramatic Indonesian MotoGP sprint, after title rival Jorge Martin's race unravelled ⁠amid tyre issues. Marquez's eighth sprint victory of the campaign moved him to 343 points, four ahead of Martin, completing a remarkable comeback for the defending champion, who trailed then-series leader Marco Bezzecchi by 102 points after the Italian Grand Prix in May.

Trump cancels trip to Alabama football game amid looming hurricane

US President Donald Trump on Friday canceled a planned ⁠trip to ​Alabama on Saturday for a college football game with a hurricane expected to impact the city where the Alabama-Georgia contest is to be played. Trump still plans to speak at a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, he said in a social media post.

Tennis-Hurkacz hands Djokovic early Shanghai exit with first win over Serb

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat Novak Djokovic for the first time as he dumped the four-times champion out of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-4 6-3 second-round victory ⁠on Friday. Tenth seed Djokovic arrived in Shanghai fresh from winning a record seventh China Open crown after Australia's Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in Tuesday's final.

NFL-Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame player and Bears coach, dies at 86

Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall ⁠of Fame tight end best known as the slick-haired and mustachioed head ⁠coach who led the NFL's Chicago Bears to their only Super Bowl triumph in 1986, has died. He was 86. Ditka's death was announced in a statement by his family on Friday. No cause of death was given.

Sailing-Barrier ready to make history in Route du Rhum on ocean-racing giant

Alexia Barrier looks impossibly small at the helm of IDEC Sport-CIC, a 32-metre (105-foot) trimaran capable of hurtling across the ocean at more ‌than 40 knots. Soon, she will be entirely ‌alone. On November 1, the 46-year-old French sailor will climb aboard the giant vessel in Saint-Malo and attempt something no woman has done before: race ​solo in the giant ULTIM class in the Route du Rhum.