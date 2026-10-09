Germany wants a seat in ECB's governing bodies, finmin says
Germany wants to continue to be "strongly represented" in the European Central Bank's governing bodies in the future, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Friday in Luxembourg on the sidelines of a finance ministers meeting. "I am coordinating closely with the Federal Chancellery on all issues concerning the ECB, and of course, we will put forward a German candidate," Klingbeil said.
Euro zone finance ministers on Thursday started a process to replace European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel, who will leave the ECB on January 3 to take up a post at the International Monetary Fund. "In the bilateral discussions here, I have noticed that every colleague is very clear that Germany plays a role at the ECB," Klingbeil added.