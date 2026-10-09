Germany wants a seat in ECB's governing bodies, finmin says

Germany ​wants to continue ​to be "strongly represented" ‌in the ​European Central Bank's governing bodies in the future, ‌German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Friday in Luxembourg on the sidelines of a finance ‌ministers meeting. "I am coordinating closely with ‌the Federal Chancellery on all issues concerning the ECB, and of course, we will put forward ⁠a ​German candidate," ⁠Klingbeil said.

Euro zone finance ministers on Thursday started ⁠a process to replace European Central Bank ​board member Isabel Schnabel, who will leave the ⁠ECB on January 3 to take up ⁠a ​post at the International Monetary Fund. "In the bilateral discussions here, I have ⁠noticed that every colleague is very clear that Germany ⁠plays ⁠a role at the ECB," Klingbeil added.