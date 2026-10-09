US lifts Myanmar-related sanctions on one person
The United States lifted Myanmar-related sanctions on one person, according to the US Treasury website on Friday.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Daphne Psaledakis )
The United States lifted Myanmar-related sanctions on one person, according to the US Treasury website on Friday.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Daphne Psaledakis )
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