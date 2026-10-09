ICC urges members to make sure it can continue despite US sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 20:23 IST
ICC urges members to make sure it can continue despite US sanctions

The International ​Criminal Court on Friday strongly ‌rejected the ​sanctions imposed on it by the US government and called on its member states ‌to make sure it can continue to function.

"It is an attempt to obstruct the course of justice and to prevent the Court from doing ‌what it was created to do. It is an assault on ‌the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order," the court said in a statement. The war crimes court said it would ⁠continue ​to "fully discharge its mandate" — ⁠which is to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the ⁠crime of aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do ​so.

But it said it would not be able to do ⁠so on its own, and called on its members, which do not include the ⁠United ​States, to make sure it has the means necessary to operate. "The Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also ⁠in the hands of the states that created it," it said.

"This is not ⁠just about ⁠defending a single institution, but about safeguarding the international order grounded upon the rule of law. History will ‌judge this ‌moment."

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