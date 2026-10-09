Trump launches committee to probe Fed's Lisa Cook, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 19:55 IST
Trump launches committee to probe Fed's Lisa Cook, White House says

US President Donald ​Trump has formed a committee ‌to investigate ​Fed Governor Lisa Cook over allegations she made false statements in connection with mortgages, according to ‌a notice on the White House website on Friday.

"To assist me in carrying out that responsibility, the Committee shall investigate the allegations against Governor Cook ‌and report to me whether there is 'cause' for Governor Cook’s removal," ‌according to the notice, dated October 7. The committee will hold an in-person hearing at the White House "to consider the evidence and allegations against Governor Cook," the presidential memorandum ⁠said. ​It said ⁠the hearing would last no longer than four hours.

Trump tried to fire Cook, the ⁠first Black woman to serve on the central bank's board, a year ago. ​The case led to the US Supreme Court ruling that the ⁠president could not remove a Fed governor without adequate cause and needed to follow ⁠a ​clear process to lay out the reasons and provide evidence. The ruling left Cook in her position but kicked the case against ⁠her back to a federal district court. Cook was appointed to the Fed ⁠board in ⁠2022 by former President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and was reappointed in 2023 to a term that lasts until ‌2038.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026