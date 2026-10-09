"Democracy given a fitting reply to mobocracy": Smriti Irani on BJP's Rajya Sabha victory in Uttar Pradesh

Addressing a press conference, Irani said BJP workers were also seeing signs of victory in Nagaon, Assam, based on the counting rounds completed so far. She added that BJP workers had congratulated the NDA representative on the victory in Puducherry.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 20:46 IST
"Democracy given a fitting reply to mobocracy": Smriti Irani on BJP's Rajya Sabha victory in Uttar Pradesh
BJP General Secretary Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Smriti Irani on Friday hailed the party's victory in eight Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, declaring that democracy had given a fitting reply to mobocracy. Addressing a press conference, Irani said BJP workers were also seeing signs of victory in Nagaon, Assam, based on the counting rounds completed so far. She added that BJP workers had congratulated the NDA representative on the victory in Puducherry.

"Today, democracy has given a fitting reply to mobocracy—specifically in the context of the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. We are all delighted by the news of the BJP workers' victory. BJP workers also congratulate the NDA representative on their victory in Puducherry. Meanwhile, historic results are coming in from West Bengal and Assam... In Nagaon, Assam, too, BJP workers are seeing signs of victory based on the rounds of counting completed so far. At the same time, news is emerging regarding one or two seats won by political parties that are allies of the Congress rather than the BJP," said Irani. Meanwhile, eight candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two from the Samajwadi Party (SP) have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

The eight BJP candidates elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh include state Minister Dharm Pal Singh, BJP state OBC Morcha President Prakash Pal, Shruti Gangwar, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Radhakant Ojha, Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan. The two successful candidates from the SP are party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and industrialist Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani.

The unopposed election outcome was declared after the nomination papers of two Independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny, leaving no other contenders in the field. Consequently, the polling previously scheduled for October 16 will no longer be conducted. (ANI)

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