EAM Jaishankar meets Ethiopian FM during visit, holds talks on trade, security, tech, India-AU Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, on strengthening bilateral ties, including trade, investment, infrastructure, maritime security, technology and culture, while also exchanging perspectives on global developments and multilateral cooperation. Following the meeting in Addis Ababa, Jaishankar said the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership was rooted in shared values, common aspirations and historic South-South solidarity.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos Hessebon of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. The India - Ethiopia Strategic Partnership is based on our shared values, common aspirations and historic South - South solidarity," Jaishankar said in a post on X. He added that the discussions covered a broad range of areas, including development projects, infrastructure, maritime affairs, security, technology and culture, alongside efforts to strengthen the India-African Union partnership.

"Had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening our bilateral ties, covering trade, investment, development projects to infrastructure, maritime, security, technology and culture. Also exchanges perspectives on global developments, as well as strengthening our multilateral engagement and India - African Union partnership," he said. Following his meeting with the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar visited several prominent institutions in Addis Ababa, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in heritage, science, innovation and artificial intelligence.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister said he visited the National Palace and Museum, which he described as a reflection of Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage and history. "Visited the National Palace and Museum in Addis Ababa today. It vividly captures Ethiopia’s rich culture, heritage and history," he said.

Jaishankar also visited the Ethiopia Science Museum, emphasising the potential for greater collaboration in science and innovation as part of the bilateral strategic partnership. "Spent some time at the Ethiopia Science Museum, a symbol of Ethiopia's push toward a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy. Science and innovation cooperation will play a greater role in our Strategic Partnership," he said.

Highlighting the scope for cooperation in artificial intelligence, Jaishankar visited the AI Institute in Addis Ababa and pointed to a shared vision of making the technology accessible for development. "A good visit to the AI Institute in Addis Ababa today. India and Ethiopia share the vision of ‘AI for All’, and its promise for advancing development and prosperity," he said.

Earlier, on Thursday, Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia as part of his three-nation African tour, expressing hope for productive engagements to advance India's strategic partnership with the East African country. "Hello Addis Ababa! Delighted to arrive in Ethiopia. Thank State Minister @BerhanuTsegaye for the warm reception. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Strategic Partnership," he said in a post on X.

Ethiopia is the third and final leg of Jaishankar's African tour, which also included visits to Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. During his visit to Côte d'Ivoire, Jaishankar highlighted India's development partnership with African countries, stating that New Delhi's approach had consistently been guided by the needs and priorities of its African partners.

Addressing alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme in Côte d'Ivoire, he said development cooperation had remained central to India's engagement with the continent. "Where Africa is concerned, development partnership has always been central to our engagement, and we have taken a view that what we do in India should respond to the demands and priorities of our African partners," he said.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's articulation of the Kampala principles of India's engagement with Africa. Jaishankar's engagements in Ethiopia focus on strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership across traditional areas of cooperation, while exploring opportunities in emerging fields such as science, innovation and artificial intelligence. (ANI)