Following is a summary of current science ​news briefs.

Inside the deadlock ​at the world's top ‌climate science ​body

The decision was expected to take minutes. But after nearly three years of debate, ‌members of the world’s leading authority on climate change still can’t agree on a timeline to publish its next review of the latest science ‌on the warming planet. Such assessments from the Intergovernmental Panel on ‌Climate Change (IPCC) have informed every major United Nations climate agreement for three decades. But the impasse over publication dates could leave countries to decide the next phase of ⁠action without ​consensus on critical ⁠issues – including the extent to which some global warming might be reversible – according ⁠to interviews with more than a dozen current and former IPCC scientists, government negotiators ​and meeting observers.

Russian satellite activity raises concerns for Starlink, German space ⁠commander says

The shadowing of a Western satellite supporting Ukraine by a cluster of ⁠Russian ​military satellites earlier this year demonstrates capabilities that could threaten commercial constellations such as Elon Musk's Starlink, Germany’s space commander told Reuters. In May, ⁠Russia manoeuvred four military satellites, known as Cosmos 2610 through 2613, close ⁠to a commercial ⁠radar-imaging satellite, according to the US Space Force. Finland's ICEYE, which supplies data to the US and ‌its allies, confirmed ‌to Reuters that it was ​one of their satellites.