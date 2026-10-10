Cricket-Renshaw leads Australian resistance with unbeaten hundred

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 15:26 IST
Cricket-Renshaw leads Australian resistance with unbeaten hundred

Australia’s Matt Renshaw scored ​an unbeaten century to keep ​up his side’s resistance ‌as they ​went to lunch 277-8 on the second day of the first test against South Africa at Kingsmead ‌on Saturday.

The touring side had been in a precarious position at 124-6 on the opening day but Renshaw led a fightback before bad light stopped play on ‌Friday and continued his form into the second morning, reaching his second test ‌ton almost a decade after his first against Pakistan in Sydney in 2017. The 30-year-old brought up his century off 204 balls with his 10th four and was 102 not out ⁠at lunch, ​alongside Nathan Lyon ⁠on seven.

Renshaw, who was expected to open the batting but surprisingly dropped down the order to ⁠No. 5, was 46 not out overnight and moved to his half century with ​a boundary off the second ball of the day. Renshaw shared an 86-run ⁠partnership with captain Pat Cummins, before the skipper got a thick edge to Wiaan Mulder and ⁠was ​caught at second slip by Aiden Markram for 43.

Mulder bowled Mitchell Starc for six but by then Australia had added a healthy 43 runs ⁠to their overnight total of 187-6 as the pitch looked to have lost ⁠the bounce and ⁠movement of the first day. Mulder was the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 4-51 off 22 overs and ‌could complete ‌his first test five-wicket haul after lunch.

(Editing ​by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-AI surveillance startup Flock Safety to cut several hundred jobs amid backlash, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-AI surveillance startup Flock Safety to cut several hundred jobs a...

Global
2
US sued over plan to blast Utah canyon inscribed by 19th century 'Buffalo Soldiers,' European pioneers

US sued over plan to blast Utah canyon inscribed by 19th century 'Buffalo So...

Global
3
Trump online: A burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric 

Trump online: A burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric 

Global
4
Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026