Cricket-Renshaw leads Australian resistance with unbeaten hundred

Australia’s Matt Renshaw scored ​an unbeaten century to keep ​up his side’s resistance ‌as they ​went to lunch 277-8 on the second day of the first test against South Africa at Kingsmead ‌on Saturday.

The touring side had been in a precarious position at 124-6 on the opening day but Renshaw led a fightback before bad light stopped play on ‌Friday and continued his form into the second morning, reaching his second test ‌ton almost a decade after his first against Pakistan in Sydney in 2017. The 30-year-old brought up his century off 204 balls with his 10th four and was 102 not out ⁠at lunch, ​alongside Nathan Lyon ⁠on seven.

Renshaw, who was expected to open the batting but surprisingly dropped down the order to ⁠No. 5, was 46 not out overnight and moved to his half century with ​a boundary off the second ball of the day. Renshaw shared an 86-run ⁠partnership with captain Pat Cummins, before the skipper got a thick edge to Wiaan Mulder and ⁠was ​caught at second slip by Aiden Markram for 43.

Mulder bowled Mitchell Starc for six but by then Australia had added a healthy 43 runs ⁠to their overnight total of 187-6 as the pitch looked to have lost ⁠the bounce and ⁠movement of the first day. Mulder was the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 4-51 off 22 overs and ‌could complete ‌his first test five-wicket haul after lunch.

(Editing ​by Ed Osmond)