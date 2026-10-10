Soccer-Palmer signs Chelsea contract until 2034

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole ​Palmer has signed ​a contract extension ‌to keep ​him at Stamford Bridge until 2034, the Premier League club said ‌on Saturday. The 24-year-old England international has become a key figure since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, ‌scoring 91 goals in 138 appearances across all ‌competitions.

He was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League. "Speaking to the owners, to ⁠the ​sporting directors ⁠and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence ⁠so it was only right to sign," Palmer said.

"Speaking ​to players as well, everyone has the same ⁠ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently." Chelsea have ⁠agreed ​long-term contracts Chelsea with several first-team players and emerging talent.

Forward Joao Pedro recently signed a ⁠deal through 2034, and winger Pedro Neto agreed a six-year ⁠contract ⁠last month. Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League table, host Bournemouth on Saturday.