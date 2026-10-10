Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 16:26 IST
Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes killed at least ​five Palestinians in the Gaza ​Strip in two separate attacks ‌on Saturday, ​health officials said. Medics said an Israeli strike killed four people near Panda Mall in Gaza ‌City, while another killed one person in the Tuffah neighbourhood further south of the city.

The Israeli military said the two strikes targeted militants, without giving ‌further information. Israel has stepped up strikes against Hamas in recent weeks, saying ‌the Palestinian militant group has been rearming and carrying out attacks in violation of the ceasefire.

Hamas denies rebuilding its arsenal or planning attacks and accuses Israel of undermining ⁠a ​US-brokered ceasefire agreed ⁠a year ago. The ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been ⁠made towards implementing a deal to end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas ​to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Gaza health officials ⁠have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce ⁠was ​agreed last October. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period. The Gaza war ⁠was triggered by the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, which killed ⁠1,200 people, ⁠while a further 251 were taken hostage.

Israel's subsequent bombardment and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 74,000 people, ‌according ‌to Gaza health officials.

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