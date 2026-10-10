Soccer-Brommapojkarna edge AIK 6-5 in Swedish thriller

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 20:53 IST
Soccer-Brommapojkarna edge AIK 6-5 in Swedish thriller

A goal from ​Mads Hansen in the ​ninth minute of stoppage time ‌gave ​Brommapojkarna a sensational 6-5 victory over AIK in Sweden's Allsvenskan on Saturday as AIK came ‌back from 5-1 down, only to lose with virtually the last kick of the game.

After a goalless first half between the Stockholm sides, BP took ‌the lead through Simon Strand in the 46th minute and Abdihakim ‌Ali equalised before the game exploded into chaos, with BP netting four goals in 12 minutes to race into a 5-1 wlead ith 20 minutes to play. Incredibly, ⁠AIK ​came back with ⁠four unanswered goals of their own, Johan Hove netting in the seventh minute of ⁠stoppage time to make it 5-5, but Hansen scored from close range two ​minutes later to give BP their first league win over AIK ⁠at the 20th attempt.

"It was value for money for those who came here today," ⁠a ​beaming Strand told broadcaster TV4. "It was a fun game up to 5-1, and then it was an uphill battle. But no, it ⁠was really fun, completely blown away after a match like this, to ⁠be honest," ⁠he added.

AIK are ninth in the 16-team standings on 33 points, 21 points behind leaders Sirius. BP are ‌11th on ‌30 points.

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