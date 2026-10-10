Swimming-Russia's Kornev sets 50m butterfly short-course world record
Russian swimmer Egor Kornev smashed the men's 50m butterfly short-course world record with a time of 21.28 seconds at a World Cup meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday. The previous record of 21.32 was set by Switzerland's Noe Ponti at the December 2024 short-course world championships in Budapest.
The long-course 50m butterfly will be making its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Kornev tied Australian Kyle Chalmers' 2021 100m freestyle short-course world record of 44.84 seconds in Baku last week.