Swimming-Russia's Kornev sets 50m butterfly short-course world record 

Russian ​swimmer Egor ​Kornev smashed ‌the men's ​50m butterfly short-course world record ‌with a time of 21.28 seconds at a World Cup ‌meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, ‌on Saturday. The previous record of 21.32 was set by Switzerland's Noe ⁠Ponti ​at ⁠the December 2024 short-course world championships ⁠in Budapest.

The long-course 50m butterfly ​will be making its Olympic ⁠debut at the 2028 Los ⁠Angeles ​Games. Kornev tied Australian Kyle Chalmers' 2021 100m freestyle ⁠short-course world record of 44.84 ⁠seconds ⁠in Baku last week.