India's Infosys does not expect material impact from US PERM suspension

Infosys, ​India's second-largest IT ​firm, said ‌on Saturday ​that it does not anticipate a ‌material impact from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) application suspension announced by the ‌US government. The US government said on ‌Thursday it was suspending some major global tech and IT firms, including ⁠Infosys, ​from ⁠the PERM green card program, which allows ⁠skilled foreign workers to gain permanent ​residency in the US through ⁠their employment.

"We welcome the opportunity to ⁠work ​with the Department of Labor and related government agencies ⁠to answer any questions they may have," ⁠Infosys ⁠said in an exchange filing.